The University of Calabar has assured of a friendly disposition to all ethnic and socio-cultural groups on campus.

The vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Florence Obi, gave the assurance when she received officials of the Arewa Staff Association, University of Calabar chapter in Calabar yesterday.

She said the institution and her administration were unity driven and would always seek the good and progress of the country.

“We believe in one indivisible Nigeria and Cross River too where the institution resides believes in the oneness of the nation,’’ she said.

She noted that Arewa was a household name in Nigeria, covering over 19 states that have positively impacted the Northern landscape as well as the nation in unity.

Obi lauded members of the body for coming together, while charging them to work, be at peace, and live by the rules and regulations governing the university which has opened its doors to many of them by way of engagement.

Earlier in his address, the chairman of the association, Mr Ayuba Dauda, said the visit was to acknowledge and identify with Obi’s administration in repositioning the university.

Dauda said the Arewa association was overwhelmed by the unique style of leadership demonstrated and exemplified by the current vice chancellor, thereby promising to key into her mission and vision.

Highlight of the visit was the conferment of the title of ‘’Uwar AREWA” on the vice chancellor, meaning; “Mother of all the northerners in UNICAL.’’(NAN)