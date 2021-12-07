A 23-year -old radiography female student of University of Calabar, Janet Odey, at the weekend emerged the winner of this year’s Nigerian Students Venture Prize.

The competition covered the presentation of sophisticated business ideas by nineteen contestants before a panel of judges made up of business tycoons where she was adjudged best in the presentation of the idea before going home with N1. 5million.

The competition organised by Edugist and sponsored by Africa Plus Partners and V-Bank, University of Sussex, AfriInvest, Windsworth Hostels Calabar and Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria, was held to encourage students to go into entrepreneurship than to graduate and begin to roam the streets of the country searching for jobs that may not exist.

Apart from the cash award of N1.5million, that took place at Transcorp Hotel Calabar, the 23 years old is now qualified to represent Nigeria at next year’s University Startup World Cup that takes place in Denmark where a winner of the said competition will smile home with $15,000 as grand prize.

The female student had also been selected alongside four other best contestants to pursue a postgraduate programme on scholarship.