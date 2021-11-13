ADVERTISEMENT

UNICEF and African e-commerce platform Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) announced a partnership in support of Giga’s work to connect every school in Nigeria and other parts of Africa to the internet and every young person to information, opportunity, and choice.

Jumia’s data science capacity will offer Giga insights into the economic benefits of increased connectivity, helping to make the case for increased public and private investment in Africa. Jumia will also share anonymized data to help map school locations and connectivity across key Giga countries.

In Nigeria, Jumia and Giga will work on two prototypes for digital payment mechanisms that can be used to make school connectivity procurement more transparent and efficient.

“Jumia’s in-depth knowledge of markets across Africa will help Giga pinpoint both demand for connectivity and the economic benefits that it can bring,” said Thomas Davin, Director, Office of Innovation at UNICEF. “Partnerships with African companies like Jumia help UNICEF to tailor its approach to local circumstances, making our work on behalf of children and young people more effective.”

“We believe that technology can transform lives in Africa for the better. Through Jumia’s unique local expertise, we are happy to support UNICEF and Giga’s work by leveraging data across all our countries in the continent to enable learning institutions in Africa to have access to the internet”, said Juliet Anammah, Jumia Group Chief Sustainability Officer.