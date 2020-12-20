BY GODWIN ENNA |

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has commended both federal government as well as the Katsina State government for securing the release of 344 abducted schoolboys of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) Kankara.

The UNICEF representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, who gave the commendation in a statement issued to LEADERSHIP Sunday, said the agency looked forward to the reunion of the children with their families.

He condemned the abduction, noting that such an attack deprives the children of the right to an education and frightens them from going to the classroom, at the same time discourage their parents from sending their children to school

He said ‘’schools must be safe places to study and develop, and learning should not become a perilous endeavour.’’

The statement reads further; “If any are still being held, we call on the attackers to release all children immediately. Any other children still being held captive in Nigeria should also be released’’.

“Schools should be safe. Children should never be the target of attack and yet, far too often in Nigeria, they are precisely those victims of attacks on their schools. Attacks on educational facilities is a grave violation of children’s rights. This incident is a disturbing reminder of the heavy toll that violence takes on civilians in North-west Nigeria, including children.’’