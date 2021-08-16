Following the security situation in Jos the Plateau State capital, the management of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) has suspended the ongoing second semester examination for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The deputy registrar, information and publications of the university, Mr Abdullahi Abdullahi who announced this in a statement, yesterday, in Jos, explained that the examinations, slated for Aug. 16 to Aug. 21, have been suspended till further notice.

“Following the unfortunate security breach that occurred in some parts of Jos which has forced the government to impose a 24-hour curfew in Jos North, management of the University of Jos has approved the suspension of the ongoing second semester examinations for the 2019/2020 Academic Session.

“Consequently, all examinations earlier scheduled to hold between Monday August 16 and Saturday August 21, have been suspended until further notice,” the deputy registrar said in the statement.

Abdullahi said management had also advised students living in hostels on campus to avoid unnecessary movements.

“All students of the university residing in the various hostels are hereby strongly advised to remain within their hostels of residence and avoid unnecessary movements.

“Management is working in collaboration with the security agencies and the government, to ensure that the safety of lives and properties of members of the university community, particularly students, are adequately protected.

“Similarly, students that are resident outside the campus, and members of staff, are also advised to remain at home while the 24-hour curfew remains in effect,” he said.

Abdullahi thanked the state government and security agencies for ensuring the safety of students and staff of the university at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the security situation in the state had deteriorated following an attack on commuters by criminals, who killed some and injured scores on Saturday morning, along Rukuba road, Jos North local government area of Plateau.

The situation forced the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew in Jos North and dusk-to-dawn in Bassa and Jos South local government areas.