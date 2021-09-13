The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has announced the appointment of Idris Olorunimbe as the Project Lead Coordinator, tasked with publicising the upcoming Nigeria University Games (NUGA).

UNILAG is the host institution.

“Olorunimbe’s track record of leading herculian projects that positioned the country positively, his passion for sports and being a proud alumnus of the university made him the preferred choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The University of Lagos also made this decision because of the desire to make the games a success and the best in the history of NUGA,” the institution said in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

According to the release, in the appointment letter signed by Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the Vice Chancellor, Olorunimbe was described as someone with enviable track record, integrity and a great alumnus.

In his reaction, Olorunimbe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was appreciative of the opportunity given to him to contribute to sports development in the university.

“Working from the frontline in the creative industry for many years has brought me a huge potential that can be harnessed for the Nigerian Youth.

“The task presented to me by the university is a wider platform for me to contribute more to advancing the Nigerian Youth through sports this time around,” Olorunimbe said. (NAN)