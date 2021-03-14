BY OLUSHOLA BELLO |

Union Bank has introduced a digital platform designed to deliver a wide range of investment products directly to individuals.

The bank, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday, said the platform named M36 will redefine digital investing in Nigeria.

Through an innovative user-friendly app, it stated, M36 offered investment options not typically available on self-service digital platforms including foreign currency transactions, commercial papers, local and foreign denominated bonds, treasury bills and other fixed income products.

According to the statement, M36 also offered bespoke solutions for both new and experienced investors as well as a 24-hour lifestyle concierge service to meet the needs of discerning customers.

It stated that, “in a rapidly evolving environment with changing consumer behaviour fueled by technology and growing access to information, M36 is looking to expand opportunities for investors at all levels, while also simplifying the process of investing.

The head, Treasury at Union Bank, Chuka Emerole, said:, “M36 eliminates the traditional barriers to investing and offers investors direct access to financial instruments that would usually require the service of an investment or relationship manager.

“We have designed M36 to ensure simplicity in the onboarding and investing process while also empowering the customer to make sound investment choices based on their financial objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

We worked with key partners to deliver both the experience and products on M36 and are confident that we have launched a superior product in today’s marketplace,” he pointed out.

M36 is a digital investment platform offering a range of investment opportunities for investors of all levels through a self-service app.