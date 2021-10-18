United Capital Plc has grown its revenue to N11.33 billion in the first nine months of the year.

The company’s unaudited results for the period ended September 30, 2021 on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, at the weekend, showed an impressive performance as revenue grew by 60 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to N11.33 billion from N7.07 billion in the same period of last year.

This was majorly buoyed by growth in fee and commission income of 112 per cent year-on-year and investment income growth of 43 per cent Y-o-Y.

Also, operating income stood at N11.08 billion in nine months, 2021, compared to N6.76 billion in nine months, 2020, an increase of 64 per cent, while operating expenses rose by 44 per cent from N2.95 billion in 2020 to N4.24 billion in the period under review.

The company recorded a profit before tax of N7.09 billion, as against N4.12 billion in the corresponding period of 2020, representing a growth of 72 per cent while profit after tax also rose by 72 per cent to N5.97 billion, compared to N3.46 billion in 2020. Earnings per share increased to N1.33 higher than 77kobo posted in 2020.

Total assets stood at N400.75 billion, compared to N222.75 billion as at full year 2020, while shareholders’ funds amounted to N26.89 billion, from N24.43 billion as at full year 2020.

Speaking on the group’s performance, the group chief executive officer of United Capital, Mr Peter Ashade, said: “United Capital ended the third quarter of the year with another outstanding performance. We delivered an increased revenue of 60 per cent year-on-year, PBT growth of 72 per cent year-on-year to N7.09 billion and total asset growth of 80 per cent year-to-date.”

During the period under review, he said: “United Capital successfully listed three series commercial papers (CPs) worth N19.72 billion on the FMDQ Securities Exchange. The CPs were issued under the company’s N50 billion commercial paper issuance programme.

“This has further positioned us as a company to provide a wider range of wholesale financing solutions to our clients and complement the funding base and support for all our businesses.”