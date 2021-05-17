Unity Bank Plc has promised to provide additional funding to about 120,000 smallholder maize farmers in the 2021 wet season farming in the country.

The managing director and chief executive officer of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs Tomi Somefun, disclosed this while delivering a goodwill message at the unveiling of the first National Maize Pyramids and flag-off of wet season farming programmes held over the weekend in Katsina.

Represented by the head, agribusiness, Unity Bank Plc, Mrs Patricia Chinwe Ahunanya, Somefun said the additional funding for 2021 wet season farming is in furtherance to the bank’s commitment towards supporting maize farmers in the country.

She stated that the strategic partnership with the Maize Association of Nigeria commenced in 2019 with the financing of about 37,182 smallholder farmers, with the bank increasing its financing tally to 70,604 smallholder farmers in 2020.

Speaking on the maize pyramid, Somefun stated that “the maize pyramids will go down in history as the first maize pyramid in Nigeria which demonstrates not only the resilience of our farmers but also the commendable vision of the Federal Government of Nigeria through the implementing partners. This should be replicated in all states with a focus on the crops that have comparative advantage.”

“Unity Bank is fully committed to its partnership with MAAN and this commitment will ensure the attainment of FGN/CBN target to meeting self-sufficiency in maize production through the association,” she assured.

The national president of MAAN, Dr Abubakar Bello, commended Unity Bank for its continued support to the farmers through its strategic role in providing the necessary financing to the maize farmers.

“We cannot appreciate enough our financing partners, especially Unity Bank. Today we have over 50,000 bags of maize in this pyramid, which will contribute significantly to Nigeria’s strategic grain reserves. This could not have been possible without the financing made possible by these partners. We commend them for this role and remain grateful,” he said.