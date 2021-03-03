Ortom BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has urged all Governors across the Country to take the Unity and Security of lives and property of Nigerians as their major concerned, irrespective of ethnicity or political affiliations.

This is even as the Governor said he decided to sheath the sword with his Bauchi State counterpart Bala Mohammed in the interest of their party the Peoples Democratic Party,(PDP) and the country, for a peaceful co-existence.

The Governor spoke today at the Makurdi Airport on his return from Port Harcourt, Rivers State where he had a reconciliatory meeting with his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed at the instance of Governor Nyesom Wike explained that instead of latching out at each as leaders, they agreed that there are better ways to resolve their dispute.

The Governor noted that at a time Nigeria is facing serious security challenges, it was better for him and his colleague to sheathe their swords and work for a better Nigeria, stressing that in politics, there is no permanent enemy.

“We have decided to sheath our swords and find better ways to communicate with each other, that was our take home from Rivers, we are now going to focus on the deteriorating security situation in the country. We need to partner with the Federal Government as governors we need to work as a team to ensure that we restore security for our people”

Governor Ortom said his administration would continue to give logistics support to security agencies to flush out criminal elements operating in Sankera axis and other parts of the state.

He consoled Senator Gabriel Suswam and the entire family over the gruesome murder of his elder brother, Dr. Terkula Suswam by unknown gunmen, pointing out that the assailants must be apprehended and brought to justice.