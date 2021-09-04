Unknown gunmen on Saturday invaded Burshin Fulani settlement, forced themselves into the residence of a senior staff of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, Engineer Abubakar Garba Muhammad and allegedly killed him.

The polytechnic through its public relations unit, confirmed the incident describing it as most unfortunate, assuring, however, that everything humanly possible will be done to arrest the unknown attackers.

A post on the verified official Facebook page of the polytechnic said, “Innalillahi wa Inna ilahir rajiun. Unknown Gunmen killed one of our staff, Chief Engineer, Engr. Abubakar Garba Muhammad (Babangida Birshi) of Directorate of Physical Planning around 2:30am at his resident in Burshin Fulani.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant his soul Jannatil Firdausi.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that another resident of the area was shot by the gunmen and he is currently receiving treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) from the gunshot, a development that has thrown the residents of the area into confusion as such has not happened in the serene settlement before.

Confirming the incident, the Bauchi state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Ahmed Wakili, said, “Yes, I can confirm to you that unknown gunmen attacked Burshin Fulani and killed one man, Abubakar Garba Muhammad of FedPoly, he was shot on the neck and died on the spot. Our men who rushed to the scene evacuated him to the Teaching Hospital where the medical team on duty certified him dead.”

“Our patrol team stationed at the main gate of the Polytechnic on hearing gunshots from the direction at about 4am, quickly mobilized and rushed to the area and on sighting the light of the patrol van, the gunmen fled.”

According to him, the late Garba came out of his house on a rescue mission after hearing noise of a struggling of oe of his sons with some people at the gate of the house and immediately he came out, the gunmen shot and killed him.

He added, “The Commissioner of Police, Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the Police should go after the gunmen, apprehend and bring them to justice. Our men are after them now and very soon, they will get to them.”