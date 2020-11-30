BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi

Benue State Police Command has confirmed the murder of a lecturer in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) by yet to be identified gunmen in Makurdi, the state capital.

Our correspondent gathered that Engr. Aondona Kwaghdzer, an Associate Professor was slaughtered like a goat by his assassins at a popular drinking joint in Makurdi.

The Command public relations officer, DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed this in a telephone interview with our correspondent informed that the said staff of the university was slaughtered at the JS Tarka Foundation, and was later found to be a staff of University of Agriculture.

According to her, the murder took place around 11pm on Saturday night, even as she disclosed that investigation to unravel those behind the dastardly act is still in progress, appealing to members of the public to help the police with useful information to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

When contacted the university’s public relations officer,

Rosemary Waku who also confirmed the murder said, the victim is a lecturer in the Department of Mechanical

Engineering, adding that the university is yet to know the reason for his murder.

Our correspondent gathered from one of the attendants at the JS Tarka Foundation who do not want his name in print said that Kwaghdzer came to watch football match at the Foundation and after the match went to where he parked his car behind the building and that was where he was slaughtered.

“We were all here the man came in sat here (pointing at where he sat) and was watching football match after which he left to where he packed his car behind this building, and it seems those assassins were watching him closely, we

didn’t even know that anything like that happen here, all of us closed and left, it was this morning that they discovered his corpse,” the source said.

Our correspondent also gathered that the said Kwaghdzer is said to be involved in money lending, and it is suspected that he may have been killed by some of his clients who borrowed money and couldn’t pay back.