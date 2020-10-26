ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has called on the federal government to unmask those behind the hijack of the #EndSARS protest, resulting in the wanton destruction of lives and property across the country.

This is as he lauded governors of Edo, Imo, Ondo, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Rivers, Plateau, Lagos and other states for imposing curfews in their states in a bid to restore sanity and peace to their domains which are fast sliding into breeding grounds and safe havens for agents of destabilisation.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, described the outcome of the hijack and fallouts of the #EndSars Protest as satanic attack on the Nigerian state.

He said: “Although every Nigerian reserves the right to embark on a peaceful protest in line with constitutional provisions on fundamental rights, but where the exercise of such right becomes an avenue to cause discomfort and national unrest, it becomes unacceptable to people of sound morals.

“It provokes a responsible government to take steps towards containing the situation and putting up strategy to mitigate impacts on citizens and the economy.”

The APC chieftain joined other notable Nigerians including former presidents to commend President Mohammadu Buhari for the proactive steps he has taken so far and the very thoughtful steps he intends to take as contained in his address to the nation.

Eze applauded Buhari for particularly accepting to implement all of the demands of the protesters and approving an increment in the salaries of officers and men of the Nigerian Police.