A double degree graduate of Architecture from the Kano University of Science and Technology KUST, and the Ahmadu Bello University ABU, Zaria, Bilkisu Garba knew after a few years working in construction sites it won’t stand her out. So, she set the course on a specific area of Architecture, Interior Design and Decoration, earning a diploma that landed her a job with one of Abuja’s popular design firm in 2016.

However, observing that designers are one too many, she set about once more carving a niche for herself in the space via online studies on sustainable interior design. Today, she owns two organizations – Revamp Charette Ltd, a building design and finishes company she co-owns, and a social enterprise The Upcycle Architect TUPA, that specialises in primarily upcycling solid waste into inventful, colourful and beautiful furniture and furnishings.

TUPA has trained over 732 young people and women on upcycling and upcycling opportunities and developed a course outline on sustainable interior design, all within three years. Hence, her reception of the Africa Green Female Award 2020 by the Eleven Eleven Twelve Foundation, and listing among Donors for Africa 2021 Top 50 Inspiring African Women for her contributions to environmentalism and youth empowerment.

What is upcycling?

Upcycling is the process of creatively transforming items that are categorised as waste, scrap, junk, useless and old into new products of much greater value than they originally were.

What are the opportunities available in upcycling?

ADVERTISEMENT

The opportunities are endless in upcycling. As a brand, The Upcycle Architect (TUPA) focuses on creatively transforming and repurposing solid waste items into spectacular interior products such as furniture and furnishings.

Many other brands and businesses specialise in upcycling fabric waste and offcuts into trendy fashion wears and accessories. Another is repurposing non-biodegradable plastic bags into footwears, bags and many other accessories. I know of a friend that upcycles food waste into organic fertiliser as well.

A lot of people employ these means as sources of livelihood, to tackle pressing environmental challenges among others while others do it for the fun of it. Indeed, the possibilities are endless.

How can people position themselves to benefit from those opportunities?

It usually starts with interest. Once you have the interest and passion for upcycling, then you’re already on your way. There are quite a number of opportunities out there in this field. Through research, dedication and enthusiasm you create opportunities for yourself via what you do and projects you embark on.

IN SHORT