The current price per lot of the 100MHz band of the 3.5GHz spectrum at the ongoing auction being organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has risen to $215,782,901.38 as the three eligible bidders continue to fight for the two licences on offer.

MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria and Mafab Communications Ltd have entered the fifth round of the 3.5GHz spectrum auction for the deployment of Fifth Generation (5) networks in Nigeria . They ended the fought Round at $209,497,962.50.

The price per lot of 100MHz band of the spectrum on offer was $204, 388,256.10 at the end of the Round Three. For Second Round, the auction manager raised the offer to $201, 367,740.00.

In the First Round, the three bidders priced the two lots on offer at $199,374,000.00. The auction process started at $197,400.000.00 as the reserve price.

The three are participating in the live auction. Each Round last 20 minutes and the bidders have either to accept the offer by putting on their bids or apply for exit bid to quit.

The auction manager is Engr. O.Y. Asaju, director, Spectrum Administration, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).

The auction is supervised by the NCC and holding now at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja using the Ascending Clock format.

Eligible bidders have 20 minutes to put in their bids.

