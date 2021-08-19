Upperlink, a payment solution service provider (PSSP) licencee of the central bank of Nigeria (CBN) has secured the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCIDSS) certificate ahead of its Payment Gateway deployment.

Through this payment gateway, the firm service retail markets across the five African countries where it operates. The PCIDSS is a set of industry-mandated requirements for any business that handles, processes, or stores branded cards types from the major card schemes.

The managing director and chief executive officer, Upperlink, Mr. Segun Akano, said the firm has been a leading aggregator with the Nigeria Inter Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), relying fully on the security and solid infrastructure of NIBSS alone.

Having stabilised its services with NIBSS which focuses on account-to-account transfers through which the firm have built enterprise applications for government and corporate institutions in Nigeria, “we intend to do more for Nigerians and other Africa countries with card payments which can address the needs of the retail markets”, Akano said.

Through Upperlink’s compliance with the rigorous PCI standard, customers using its payment services to route mission-critical applications “can be assured that their information security is maintained at the highest level and has been independently validated”, he added.

“We have embarked on this journey with customer protection and satisfaction in view. Our numerous clients are assured of the prevention of data breach, data privacy and security. With the PCIDSS, we have consolidated our position in the electronic collection and electronic payment space across the sub-Saharan Africa”, he said.

He reiterated that the PCIDSS certification is an attestation that the company’s process adheres to the international security standards in the payment industry, and that it maintains payment security which is a requirement for all entities that store, process or transmit cardholder data.

The security requirements is maintained by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council, which was founded in 2006 by American Express, Discover, JCB International, MasterCard and Visa Inc. The standard applies to any organization that stores, transmits or accepts cardholder data.