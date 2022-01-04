The US Food and Drug Administration authorised the use of a third dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15 years, and narrowed the time for all booster shots to 5 months from 6 months after primary doses.

The agency also authorised a third shot in children aged 5 through 11 years who are immunocompromised.

The FDA said it reviewed published data and real world evidence on the safety of booster doses provided by the Israeli Ministry of Health including data from over 6,300 individuals 12-to-15 years of age who received a Pfizer shot.

Meanwhile British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK’s state-run hospitals will face “considerable pressure” in the coming weeks due to the steep rise in virus infections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during a visit to a vaccine centre, Johnson said “the pressure on our NHS hospitals is going to be considerable in the course of the next couple of weeks and maybe more” as “Omicron continues to surge through the country”.

The prime minister said that he was aware of high levels of hospital staff absences due to COVID-19, adding: “we’re looking at what we can do to move people into those areas that are particularly badly affected”.

In the same vein US investment bank Jefferies Financial Group has asked staff to work remotely until January 31, according to an Instagram post from Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler.

The bank had called its staff back to offices in October, but was forced to return to work-from-home in December due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. It had also re-imposed a mask mandate in its offices, irrespective of vaccination status.

ADVERTISEMENT

Handler also said the bank will not host indoor group events or other functions, and that it believes only “the most critical business travel” should occur.