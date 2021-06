The current administration of the United States of America has promised to increase trade and investment ties with Nigeria and other African countries, working with African governments as partners in pursuing shared interests.

The United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Akunna Cook, made the remark at a

recent event to discuss the US –Africa relationship with the government of the Biden –Harris administration.

The virtual event was organised by the American Business Council in partnership with the US Chamber of Commerce, AmCham Ghana, AmCham Kenya and AmCham South Africa supported by American Tower Company. The event highlighted how the new US administration views the new US-Africa relations, which is one of shared prosperity, partnership for economic growth.

Deputy Assistant Secretary, Ms. Cook, maintained that “the Biden-Harris plans

for Africa will entail increasing two-way trade and investment between Africa

and the United States, working with African governments as partners in pursuing shared interests such as

global health, climate change

and the creative industry.”

US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, stated that one of her most

important roles as an ambassador is to advocate for hugely beneficial trade and investment opportunities which

allows an enabling environment for companies to expand, thereby creating jobs and growth for the economies of both countries.

She also noted that since June 2019, the US government has helped close more than 280 deals across 30 nations

worth over $22 billion.

On speeding up economic recovery from the pandemic, she said “the US Department of State and USAID provided $500 million in humanitarian and economic assistance to Sub-Saharan Africa to fight the pandemic. Leonard said the US government has supported the African Continent through COVAX by donating $2 billion and has pledged another $2 billion for the purchase of vaccines.”

Regarding investment promotion, Ambassador Leonard said the US government plans to encourage businesses especially small and medium scale enterprises to take a closer look at Sub-Saharan Africa and also plans to address

risk perceptions.