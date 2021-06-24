The lnternational Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA a renowned peace organisation with branches in various parts of the world which also has an United Nations ECOSOC Special Consultative Status since 2019, says it has concluded plans to mark the forthcoming American Independence day in Abuja the Nigerian capital.

A statement by Amb. Dr. Emmanuel Nkweke said the decision of IAWPA to mark this year’s American Independence day celebration in Nigeria is attributed to the way and manner Joe Biden has recognised Nigerians in the US and also his administrative style which has been in favour of not only Nigerians but minority immigrants in the country.

The statement also said the Independence day celebration will also be used to celebrate Nigerian Born Americans who are making the country proud in America. “recall that Nigeria recorded the highest number of Congressmen in America during the last general elections and this goes a way of showing that there is a connection between both countries which the July 4th celebration will equally highlight. The world should also bear in mind that a member of our association and an Eminent Peace Ambassador Congressman Oye Owelewa is a member of the American Congress”

Amb. Nkweke also said the event of July 4th will send a message to the world on the issue of promoting peace as the best option against violence. He decried the high incidence of violence in Nigeria today and said the association will look at ways in which America can be of help in helping Nigeria tackle the scourge.

It should be recalled that the International Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA has identified itself with the present administration in the United States.

In April this year, the association celebrated the Joe Biden administration’s decision to rejoin the Paris Agreement which the Donald Trump administration exited. The association through its World Peace president Ambassador Per Stafsen had described the decision as a Clarion call to save humanity.

Come July 4th, the United States of America USA will be celebrating it’s 245th Independence day. The IAWPA celebration in Nigeria is billed to hold at the elegant Nicon Luxury hotel in Abuja. Guests from various parts of the country, Archbishop Amb. Dr. Sam Zuga from Dubai, Amb. Dr. Olanrewaju Ambraham from US, Amb. Prince Bisi Oyedele from UK, Prof. Chris Ifediora from Australia and others within Africa countries are expected to grace the event.

