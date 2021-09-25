The United States government has reiterated its commitment and prioritization of Nigeria’s public health emergency management, by training 40 public health officials in Nigeria.

The participants, drawn from the NCDC, state-level ministries of health, Nigeria Port Health Services, and the Nigerian military were certified in the first cohort of the intermediate-level Public Health Emergency Management Professional Certification Program (PHEM PC) adapted from the US-CDC.

The PHEM PC Programme equipped emergency managers, incident managers, state epidemiologists, first responders, watch managers, and other public health experts with specialized training in crisis and emergency risk communication, public health emergency management functions, and operations.

The U.S. consul general, Claire Pierangelo, disclosed this on Friday at the closing and graduation ceremony after a two-week capacity-building exercise on public health emergency management.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC), the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and Georgetown University collaborated to deliver the professional certification training.

Pierangelo highlighted the strategic partnership between the U.S. and Nigeria in strengthening health security and response to disease threats.

“The U.S. Government is committed to promoting the health and wellbeing of Nigerians through initiatives and training that increase disease prevention, detection, and response,” she added.