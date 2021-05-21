The American University of Nigeria (AUN), through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) 13 million dollars funded project, has kick started the distribution of 80,000 supplementary readers to improve reading outcomes of primary 1,2 and 3 pupils in Adamawa State.

Chief of party, Audu Liman, while speaking during the launch of the readers at Childrens Home Primary School, karewa, observed that the best way to train a child is to get the child read no matter which language.

AUN, in line with national language policy, in 2016 and 2017 developed 200 readers in Hausa language, which are widely used in Nigeria, Ghana, Niger Republic and Cote d’Ivoire.

The project being implemented by Strengthen Education in North East so far distributed 1 million copies of readers to children in Adamawa and Gombe States.

Earlier, Elizabeth Raymond, School Improvement Specialist, stressed that the readers are written for local Northern Nigeria learners’ language (Hausa) to depict the cultural context of the learners.

She said the SENSE project is expected to improve education outcomes for 200,000 primary school both boys and girls.

Each school in the 11 benefiting LGAs received the support through their respective Education Secretaries.

Wulbina Jackson, Adamawa State commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, reiterated government commitment to ensure every child acquired free education in the state.