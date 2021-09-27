A former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to use the November 6 Anambra State governorship election and subsequent polls to reassure Nigerians on the credibility of the 2023 general elections.

Metuh who said this in a statement on the Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary, said Nigerians must remain hopeful, resilient and resourceful in the face the current challenges they are facing.

The former PDP national spokesman said “Healing will further come to our nation, if elections are credible, free and fair. Nigerians will have hope if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) can replicate its efforts in the September 2020 Edo governorship election in future elections.

“INEC has the opportunity to use the November 6 Anambra governorship election and subsequent polls to reassure Nigerians on the credibility of the 2023 general elections.

“Nevertheless, it is imperative for Nigerians not to give up hope. We must not jettison our resilience, resourcefulness and sense of hard work. We must remain hopeful in putting all hands on the deck in the quest for natural justice, equity, mutual respect and rule of law.”

He said it imperative that Independence anniversary provides the auspicious opportunity for the leadership to give greater thoughts towards what the nation can offer her citizens to enhance their wellbeing as a people.

He lamented that Nigerians, over the years, have shown unequalled resilience in giving their best to the nation.