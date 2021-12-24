The Former Governors Forum (FGF) has tasked Nigerians to use the occasion of the anniversary of birth of Jesus Christ to reflect on national unity and seek new approaches to the numerous problems besetting the country.

In a Christmas message conveyed in a statement jointly signed by Forum chairman and the former governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, and the executive secretary of the Forum, Prof. Tunde Esan, the FGF urged Nigerians to use the season to reach out to one another with love and joy.

The statement reads, “Former Governors Forum wishes Nigerians felicitations on this occasion of Christmas. It is important to note that the feast of Christmas offers us an opportunity as Nigerians to reflect on the imperatives of national unity and the need to reach out and touch one another with love and joy.

“We call on all, to use the occasion of the birth of Christ, to reflect on national unity and seek new approaches and solutions to the numerous problems besetting our nation.”

The Forum also tasked Nigerians to replace the language of war with the language of love and demonstrate love for one another, for families, for friends, and for communities.

“The opportunities inherent in the seasons message of love, peace, piety, and joy for all, be reflected on and promoted by all. With love, we can consign our differences to the margins of our existence, and seek the greatest good for all our citizens.

“Christmas celebration offers us an opportunity, to eschew bitterness and tone down on ethnocentric tendencies.

“Incendiary rhetoric among Nigeria’s many ethnic nationalities and the frequent bloodbath occasioned by religious and tribal hostilities would all take the backseat, if we choose love and peace, over divisive tendencies,” the FGF statement stated.

