Vice President Yemi Osibanjo has tasked the graduates of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) to leverage on technology in tackling the scourge.

Osinbajo also called for concerted efforts of effective strategies and technological innovations to address the security challenges facing the country.

The vice president made the call at the graduation ceremony of Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC)14 in Abuja.

Osinbajo said the course is designed to provide participants with requisite skills towards contributing positively in the implementation of national security policies and development.

While congratulating the Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and internally Displaced Persons, Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, who was part of the graduands Osibanjo said they should be proactive and adopt the use of imagination as well as leverage on technology in reacting to security threats in the country.

Also speaking, the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, who graduated as Fellow of the Security Institute expressed optimism of improved and better security policies as well as management with the new acquired knowledge.

Ibrahim reiterated the commitment of the commission in contributing their quota in development of the country, as well as the relevance of the course in addressing the nation’s security challenges, also called for formidable force among high level security professionals and senior level managers for critical roles in the sustenance of national security.