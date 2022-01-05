A former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said that Governor Hope Uzodimma cannot stop his ambition of becoming the President of Nigeria even as he called on the Inspector General of Police to unmask those responsible for the invasion of St Peter’s Anglican Church, Nkwerre.

He accused Uzodimma as the culprit responsible for the gruesome murder of former presidential adviser, Ahmed Gulak, traditional rulers, and beheading of people in the state.

Further, he charged Uzodimma to issue apology to Imo people for failing to name the alleged sponsors of criminality and killings in the state, saying after the controversy and attention generated, it was an anomaly not to keep the promise.

Okorocha spoke on Wednesday while reacting to accusations of interference in Imo governance by Governor Uzodimma.

According to him, despite the antics of Uzodimma, the governor lacks the capacity to stop his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

On the arrest of his son-in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu, Okorocha called on the IGP not to sweep the incident under the carpet, hence he should unveil the sponsor of the arrest, saying Uzodimma has been boasting that the matter has been settled.

Further, Okorocha said the IGP should speak over the invasion of the church by policemen saying “the IGP should make a statement to state the true position about the manner of arrest of Uche Nwosu because the rumour is that Northern policemen did it. I say this because if not well handled, it may cause a religious and ethnic conflict. People have said you can’t do this in a mosque and get away with it. IGP please speak and tell us who chartered the private jet.”

According to him, the police team was drafted from Delta State even as he insisted that if they succeeded with their plans, Uche Nwosu would have been killed and termed sponsor of terror.

The former governor said Uzodimma has a killer squad called Hopism Strike Force (HSF), which is a security contraption, comprising security operatives, and Ebubeagu operatives, saying they were behind the killings and terror unleashed in the state.

Okorocha said: “what has my animosity got to do with killings. We are talking about the lives of innocent people. Since after the Anambra governorship election, have you heard of any killings again. Hopism Strike Force is behind the killings. Let him admit that HSF has erred and apologise. My question still remains, Mr Governor, who killed Gulak, the 140 people in the morgue at FMC Owerri, who killed the traditional rulers, and who beheaded people.”

Okorocha maintained that there was no allegation against him even as he chided Uzodimma for failing to unmask sponsors of terror in the state.

He added, “I am waiting for Uzodimma to exhaust his Abuja contacts. He tells lies a lot, he says one thing in Abuja, another to Ndi Imo, just lies upon lies.”