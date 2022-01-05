Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodinma yesterday failed to keep his promise to name the sponsors of the recurring attacks in the state.

He said the issue had been politicised both in the media and public discourses in the state. Consequently, the governor said he had decided to leave the matter to the security agents to do their job.

The governor however said his problem with the former governor of the state and the senator representing Imo West Senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, is that he wants to remain the governor of the state forever, even after leaving office.

Uzodimma said, “We have had previous governors like Achike Udenwa, Ikedi Ohakim and Emeka Ihedioha but the difference between the former governor Rochas Okorocha and others is that he is out of office but still want to remain the governor of Imo State.”

Uzodimma made the assertion at the 2022 Imo stakeholders’ meeting at Government House, Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

He said his advice to him is that for the short period of time he (Uzodimma) remained the governor, he (Okorocha) should let him enjoy his position as the governor of the state. “Traditionally I’m his elder brother. He should let my administration be and not bring in unnecessary interference,” he added.

Speaking on education, Uzodimma said one of his administration’s greatest achievements in the education sector is the recovery of the K.O. Mbadiwe University for Imo people.

According to him, “As you may well know, the university was built and furnished with taxpayers money of not less than N40 billion. Yet, an individual, abusing his office as governor, brazenly wanted to appropriate it to himself as a privately owned establishment.

“I am glad to report to you that by the second week of December this year, I received a Certificate of Ownership for the University on behalf of the Government and people of Imo State. Today, as we speak, that university is now the rightful property of Imo State.”

On security, Uzodinma said, “You will recall that as a government, we have repeatedly maintained that some of the security breaches were politically contrived. This was based on intelligence information at our disposal. As the lgbo saying goes, ‘when a child is crying and pointing in a particular direction, it is because either his mother or father is there.’

“I assured you that my administration will name those behind insecurity in the state during this stakeholders’ meeting but for security reasons we will hold on.

“With the cooperation of the security agencies and the support and assistance of the federal government, we have been able to overwhelm the bandits and criminality,” he added.