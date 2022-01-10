Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma has called on the military to check indiscriminate use of firearms in order to curb the trend and stop the loss of lives.

Uzodimma made the call at the Assumpta Catholic Cathedral Owerri at an Interdenominational Church Service to mark the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day slated for January 15.

He said the occasion should be used to discourage people who bear arms but were not authorised to do so. “Discourage those who are not officially authorised to carry arms to drop their arms and stop causing trouble in the society,” he said.

The governor praised the gallantry of the Armed Forces towards the unity, peace and protection of Nigerians and Imo State in particular, saying that they made it possible for indigenes and residents to celebrate the yuletide peacefully and in conducive, environment.

He said the service was to show solidarity with the families of the deceased soldiers who lost their dear ones while defending their fatherland and protecting the lives and property of the citizenry.

The governor said not every government decision receives the nod of the people but added that such supposed unpopular decisions are appreciated with time.

Uzodimma said every nation and state faced challenges, which according to him ranged from economic and social but assured that he will continue to protect the lives and property of Imo people, which he swore to an oath to do. He expressed the determination of his government to continue to recover Imo from the bad state of affairs he found it on assumption of office.

The governor expressed gratitude to the Catholic Archbishop, Most Rev Anthony Obinna and urged him to always take cognizance of the challenges politicians go through, even as he enjoined politicians to constantly have the interest of the people at heart.

The cleric in his homily cautioned the armed forces against what he described as “unreasonable wickedness, hatred, brutality and enslaving of human beings and use of military weapons to intimidate the people.”

He charged them to imitate “God’s unreasonable kindness that made Him to send His only begotten Son to come and lay His life for us all,” noting that everyone will give account of his or her stewardship before the creator.

The event was attended by all the armed forces chiefs serving in Imo State including the army, navy, air force, the police, the correctional services, the DSS, and the NSCDC.

Those in attendance were the deputy governor, Prof Placid Njoku; the speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Kennedy Ibe and his colleagues; the acting chief judge of Imo State, Justice Theresa Chikeka, secretary to the government of Imo State, Chief Cosmas Iwu; chief of staff, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie, and members of the State Executive Council (SEC).