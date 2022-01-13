Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has announced a cash reward of one million naira for anyone and five million naira to any group that provides useful information to the arrest of bandits or discovery of their camps within the state.

Uzodimma made the disclosure while addressing the state, local government, and ward leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Imo State.

He said the reign of bandits was over in the state especially with the soon to be introduced vigilante at the ward, and local government levels across the state, even as he charged APC party leaders to rise against insecurity.

It will be recalled that since the break-in at the Owerri Correctional in April 2021, Imo state had come under bouts of insecurity and banditry including the discovery of a terror camp in Orsu by security operatives.

The governor lampooned the opposition party members for what he described as their blindness to the modest achievements even in the face of face of insecurity, banditry, unknown gunmen saga and social media terrorism, saying his achievements were products of the support he received from the party members at the state and federal government levels.

Uzodimma charged the party executives to work hard and win more members for the APC in the different localities even as he stated that no one should be refused entry regardless of their former political backgrounds.

He maintained that the party state leadership decided to open up the party at all levels to accommodate whoever wants to join.

According to him, their positions in the APC was critical to the ideals and vision saying it was anchored on service to the people and that they could not afford to abuse the trust reposed in them to lead the party at their different levels.

The governor stated that the party executives enjoy patronage because APC was ruling at both the national and state levels, even as he maintained that the party believed in the practice of democracy while the ward and local government party officials were the most important officers.

He appealed to them to be united and exhibit leadership qualities that will attract other people to join the party, saying “go home and serve the people, through regular meetings at all levels.”

Uzodimma charged them to remain focused even as he insisted that despite the several distractions against his government, he had remained focused “without derailing.”

While the chairman of APC in the state, Dr Macdonald Ebere, said the executive had braced up for the challenge of repositioning the APC and making it the Party to beat, saying they were all poised to work and achieve for the party.