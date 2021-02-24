ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

A youth group in Rivers State, the Concerned Youths for Justice and Rule of Law (CYJRL), has warned that the ongoing feud between Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, may sink the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, spokesman of the group, Godwin Kaneyikun, accused Uzodinma of embarking on personal vendetta against Okorocha, his family and the people of Imo State.

Kaneyikun said: “It has become very necessary for all and sundry to raise their voices to condemn these barbaric and overtly insensitive acts being perpetrated by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, against Senator Rochas Okorocha, his family and the people of Imo State; bearing in mind that if he can do it to a serving senator and a two-term former governor of the state, then, nobody is safe.

“We should acknowledge that Nigeria is not a jungle not a Banana Republic! Nigeria is an organised society with rule of law, which nobody is above.

“The evil occurrence must be nipped in the bud, because if allowed to sprout and grow, it will encourage everyone to act without recourse to the rule of law, further heightening the deteriorating state of insecurity we currently face in the country.

“The fact that he is carrying out all these destructive acts on his own without even a Court order, shows that it is a personal vendetta and goes to show that the man who is supposed to be in-charge of implementing laws in the state has no regard for the law not human rights.

“We hereby call on the federal government of Nigeria, the APC ruling council and chieftians to call Governor Hope Uzodinma to order. These actions of his, if allowed to continue, may culminate into a deeper crisis that will not speak well of the party and Nigeria in general, before th international community.”

He said considering the present high level of insecurity in the country, especially in Orlu, Imo State, the governor was expected to be up and doing restoring peace to the troubled town and it’s environs.