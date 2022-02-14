As Nigerians celebrate Valentine’s Day, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has encouraged Nigerians, especially young people, to know their HIV status and avoid risky behaviours.

The director-general of NACA, Dr Gambo Aliyu, who gave the advice in a statement said, “New HIV infection is currently highest among young people aged 15-24 years. It is important to reduce this worrying trend among Nigerian youths by encouraging faithful relationships for those who cannot abstain from sex to practice safer sex.”

Aliyu urged Nigerians, especially the youths, to express love within the context of caring deeply for their loved ones and avoid behaviour that will make them vulnerable to HIV/AIDS.

He said, “As we express love on this day, remember to love wisely. As members of the wider society, your health and productivity is vital to the future of our country. So, I urge you to avoid risky behaviours as we commemorate Valentine’s Day. Love wisely, share love not HIV. Get a HIV test today.”

