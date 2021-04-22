BY OLUSHOLA BELLO and TOLUWALASE OLADIPO, Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has welcomed the strategic partnership of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, URUS, Barenbrug and Agrifirm tagged Value4Dairy Consortium in their commitment to increase self-sufficiency in Nigeria’s dairy sector.

Osinbajo made this known at the virtual launch of the consortium.

Represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, he said that with FrieslandCampina WAMCO as the processor to deliver the end chain, this partnership will drive increased domestic consumption of processed milk and milk products and the expected industry growth.

For his part, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono, stated that, “I am confident that the consortium will drive inclusive engagement and positively influence the development of national livestock initiatives at various levels of government.”

According to him, the partnership was built on the companies’ global achievements and experiences with which they will accelerate sustainable dairy development to deliver high quality nutrition for everyone involved in the dairy chain from farmers to consumers.

“The consortium brings to the dairy sector specialised milk collection and processing (FrieslandCampina WAMCO), better breeding (URUS), proper roughage production (Barenbrug) and fitting animal feed (Agrifirm).

“They will help to integrate the dairy sector and formulate homegrown methods to solve challenges, which previously hindered growth,” Nanono added.

The Minister, however, said the dairy development gains made by FrieslandCampina WAMCO in Nigeria still needed public sector collaboration to scale up and expand.

Speaking at the launch, the managing director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, Ben Langat, explained that, “over the past months, we have discussed with these partners on ways to accelerate the progress of the Nigerian dairy sector. Our goal is to invest in local business models to enable the dairy sector become self-sufficient and profitable throughout the entire chain.

“Only a sector with a healthy return on investment can be self-sufficient and will survive in the long term.”

Langat added that these three professional companies have proven track records and belief in developing the Nigerian dairy sector with FrieslandCampina WAMCO, noting that, “They are top of the global expertise in the dairy sector with proven performance and excellent reputation as well as maintain world-leading market positions.”

He stated further that the consortium ws already working on steps that will increase local milk production and processing, which will include combined infrastructure for the distribution of milk and semen.

“They will train farmers to succeed more with better cow semen, grass seeds and feed supplements. The business model along the entire dairy chain is expected to become more efficient and attractive to further investments; with the ultimate ambition of promoting a thriving and self-sustaining dairy sector,” he added.