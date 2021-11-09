A lecturer at the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Pelumi Adewole, has been arraigned before an Ilorin Magistrate’s Court over alleged criminal intimidation, sexual harassment and examination malpractices.

The lecturer was arrested by the men of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB).

According to the charge sheet, the offences for which the suspect was charged contravene sections 397, 95 of Penal Code Law and Section 3(320) of the Examination Malpractices Act CAP E15 Law Of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that a petition dated 15th October, 2021 was written by one Adegunsoye Faith Tosin, a student of Department of Pure and Applied Science of KWASU against the suspect.

Adegunsoye alleged that sometimes in September, 2021, Adewole who is a lecturer assigned to teach her a course MLS 212 Cell and Molecular Biology called her and threatened to fail her in her forthcoming examination if she refused to have sexual intercourse with him.

Following the threat allegedly issued by the defendant, the police instructed Miss Adegunsoye to play along with the lecturer to enable them obtain raw evidence.

The lecturer thereafter allegedly lured the student into his bedroom apartment around 8:30pm at Taoheed Road, Basin Area, Ilorin where he gave her a new question paper and answer script of KWASU to rewrite her examination with the promise to have sexual intercourse with her till day break.

The suspect was, however, apprehended in the process by the detectives from SIB who were hiding at a distance location.

The suspect denied all the allegations levelled against him.

Prosecutor, Nasiru Yusuf in his submission prayed the court not to grant the suspect bail, arguing that the offences for which he was charged are not bailable.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the lead Defense counsel, Barrister A.J Opalekunde said the defendant is still presume innocent until proven guilty and sought bail for his client.

In his ruling, the presiding Magistrate, Ibrahim Mohammed granted the suspect bail in the sum of N200,000 and adjourned the case till December 8th, 2021 for further mention.