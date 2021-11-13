Nigerian number one, Joseph Imeh will be out in search for his second national title in less than three weeks when he lock horns against unseeded Adehi Oche in the men’s singles final of the ongoing 3rd edition of the VEMP National Open Tennis Championship on Saturday.

The Dala Hard Court winner, Imeh continued his dominance in the VEMP Open championship with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Ikechu Iloputa in the first semifinal match played on Friday at the National Tennis Centre, Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Adehi Oche continues his fairytale

In the tournament by cruising to the final after his opponents Michael Chima threw in the towel due to injury.

Oche was leading the first set 5-0 before Chima called on the officials to end the game.

In the women’s final, Dala Hard Court champions, Edward Marylove will be up against highly attacking Aitegbusi Aanu in a match promises to be mouthwatering.

Marylove humbled Aderemi Omolola, 6-2, 6-2 as Aanu also dispatched Udokwelu Stella 6-3, 3-6 6-3 in the semifinals.

The duo of Joseph Imeh and Bikom Albert edged Mohammed Musa and Sylvanus Ajang 6-2, 7-5 (3) to emerged champions of the men’s doubles events.

Edward Marylove and Aitegbusi Aanu were crowned champions in the women’s doubles event after they outlasted the pair of Omotayo Blessing and Aderemi Omolade 6-7 (5) 6-1, 10(5) in grand style.

Meanwhile, the president of Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) Engr Ifedayo Akindoju has called on tennis fans in the nation’s capital to turn up in their numbers to support the players during the final showdown at the national Tennis Centre in Abuja to serve off 12noon.