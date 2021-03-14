By SAMUEL ABULUDE |

Founder of e-pay , an electronic payment solutions provider and the convener of Make Nigeria Great, a group that grooms leaders and entrepreneurs, Victor Ani-Laju, has launched a ‘HELP’ project in a bid to empower new talents for entertainment, education and economic growth in Nigeria.

Speaking during the launch of the project in Nigeria, Ani-Laju stated that HELP as an acronym stands for Health, Entertainment, Labour and Productivity.

He explained that for entertainment, the HELP group shall be producing six star buster movies with local contents based on true life stories of Nigerians living in the South, North, East, West, Central area of Nigeria and also Nigerians living Abroad.

This movie, he said, will show the world the true great talents in Nigerians and the rich heritage of its mother land.

He said , “For education, we will help Nigerians discover and develop their God given talents and turn them into skill workers to create more employment.

For economics, it is obvious that when we empower the talents of our people our economy will grow faster and better, more people will be employed, more families will earn more money and Nigeria will be great again,” Ani-Laju added.

Ani-Laju who said he will be vying for the position of the president in the next election called on talented people, scrip writers, actors, actresses, cinematographers, directors, video editors, makeup artist, models, song writers, musicians, entertainers, sport men and women, artisans to send in their entry through its website from Sunday , May 14, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

While disclosing that auditioning for new talents will commence by May 2021 at different cities nation-wide. Ani-Laju said the new talents hunt is open for partnership to both private and public institutions.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsen the challenges of unemployment, poor healthcare system, corruption, lack of infrastructure, low education standard and slow economic growth in Nigeria, adding that these challenges have led the nation into a bad state of insecurity, injustice and insensitivity of some political leaders.

“To help solve this challenge, I am glad to announce to you that we are empowering new talents for entertainment, education and economic growth in Nigeria,” he said.