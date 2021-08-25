Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday, described the late wife of the first Nigerian military Head of State, Madam Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, as one who left a good legacy for both her family as well as the entire Umuahia community of Abia State.

This came as the former president paid a condolence visit to the wife and children of the former military administrator of Oyo State, Brig. Gen. Adetunji Olurin at Parkview, Ikoyi Lagos at the weekend.

Madam Aguiyi-Ironsi died at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia State in the early hours of Monday at the age of 97 years.

Obasanjo, in a condolence message to the Aguiyi-Ironsi family, copies of which was made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi said the death of Madam Ironsi “is a big loss, not only to her immediate Aguiyi-Ironsi family, the entire Umuahia community in Abia State and country, but also to those close to her” including himself.

“It is with a profound sense of sympathy that I received the passing to eternal glory of Mrs Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, who was the matriarch of the Aguiyi-Ironsi family after the demise of Gen. Ironsi.”

Obasanjo said the late community leader had held the family together all these years, “therefore her departure will be a great loss to the entire family of Aguiyi-Ironsi and to the Umuahia community in general.