BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Vitafoam Plc has proposed a final dividend of 70 kobo per share for the year ended September 30, 2020 as the company announced plans to hold virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The virtual meeting and 59th in the series, is expected to hold on March 4, 2021. The board recommended a dividend of 70 kobo per share as against 42 kobo paid in the preceding year. This translates to a dividend yield of eight percent at the company’s current share price on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

In the notice signed by the company’s secretary and legal adviser, Mr Olalekan Sanni, the company’s first virtual general meeting would focus on the reports of the directors, and audited financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2020 alongside with the reports of the auditors and the audit committee.

The company had earlier announced its performance in the review period despite the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on corporate earnings. The company’s turnover rose by 5.2 per cent from N22.28 billion to N23.44 billion.

Cost of sales dropped by 8.1 per cent from N13.52 billion to N12.43 billion. Gross profit thus rose by 25.7 per cent from N8.76 billion to N11.01 billion. Non-core business income rose by 52 per cent from N491 million to N745 million. Interest expenses reduced by 11.4 per cent from N1.05 billion to N930 million. Profit before tax soared by 61.5 per cent from N3.5 billion to N5.6 billion.

Speaking on the company’s performance despite the inclement operating environment, the group managing director of Vitafoam Nigeria, Mr Taiwo Adeniyi attributed it to innovation and expansion drive.

According to him, “innovation is the drive. As a matter of corporate policy, we do continuous improvement on our products. We sell high margin products. We are highly connected with our customers. We know their different needs and as such our products always gain acceptance in the market. Our foams and other products meet specific needs.”