After four episodes, no fewer than 16 contestants in the ongoing Season III of The Voice Nigeria, have proceeded to the next round.

The four accomplished singers namely Darey Art Alade, Waje, Yemi Alade and Falz are the coaches to hone the contestants singing talents and techniques for the battle ahead.

Rachel, a 31-year old woman, sang “Ijoba-Orun” by Lara George and her performance moved the coaches made her pitch her tent with Coach Darey.

The performances of the different contestants received commendations from the coaches while others like Shalom Matthew and Eyo Ekpo were turned down but condoled by the anchors- Nancy Ishime and Toke Makinwa.

Other contestants that sailed through to next stage include Ewaoluwa, 25-year-old Oluwatosin Emehinola, Peace Amaefula, two brothers- Nuel and Tim Ayo; Okemdiya Chimames, Adedotun Adeleye, mother of three; Vanila Chinagoro, Elizabeth Osesiameh, IniOluwa Adeyemi, Teslim Avwerosuo, Esther Benyeogo, Charles Akinloye, Jeremiah Ranti-Akerele, Ifunanya Nwagene and Ayomiku Ojoade.

The Voice Nigeria Season III is powered by First Bank as the lead sponsor, championed by Baba Ijebu, and connected by Airtel.

Folake Ani-Mumuney, group head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, First Bank said the bank had been giving voice to Nigerians for the past 126 years, and would continue to give voice to Nigerians by creating employment, economic empowerment in the country, through its products, services and initiatives, and it remained committed to strengthening the creative industry.