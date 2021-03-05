ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria staged a late fightback to beat Cameroon 3-2 (21-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-14, 15-19) at the opening game of the 2021 U-19 African Nations Volleyball Championship at the Indoor Sports Hall of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja yesterday.

Head coach of Nigeria’s U-19 Boys team, Sani Mohammed, while speaking to newsmen after the game, commended the fighting spirit of his players, adding that he believed in their capacity.

Mohammed also noted that his players found their rhythm after the end of the second set.

“Nigeria U19 Boys are the defending champions of the championship. For the first two sets, we could not find our rhythm but the boys picked the third, fourth and fifth set” he said.

“These boys have shown hard work, dedication and discipline during the remaining sets. I give glory to God Almighty and the President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVF) for believing in this team”.

He promised that the Nigeria U-19 Boys will improve in their next match against Gambia on Saturday.

“We have two matches against Gambia and Morocco. Nigeria should expect beautiful play against Gambia on Saturday because we do not want the fans to be un- der pressure” he concluded.

Day two fixtures (Friday):

Nigeria v Cameroon (4pm) U18 Girls

Gambia v Morocco (6pm) U19 Boys