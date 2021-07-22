The Caretaker Committee of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) has said it is open to prospective sponsors in the country.

In a statement signed by Ngozi Amayo, the Secretary General of the Caretaker Committee NVBF, the federation is ready to use the U18 Girls and U19 Boys participating at the World Cup as a test run.

Amayo said, “The NVBF is open and willing to sign Memorandum Of Understanding with any corporate organizations who are interested in entering sponsorship deal.

The federation is interested in long term goals that will reshape the fortunes of the players who are the key actors. This has been the Federation quest since inauguration in 2017 till date.

She revealed that despite lack of sponsorship, the federation has been able to organize three Nigeria Volleyball Premier Leagues as well as National Division 1 League.

She added that more will be achieved if the federation is able to secure sponsors for the elite league.

The NVBF scribe said, “Our desire for sponsorship is behind the three years league that we organized and executed with very scarce resources, and funded from Volleyball enthusiasts. This was all aimed at building a rich dossier for the federation that can make the sponsorship drive more effective.

“We have been calling on members of the public, ex international and individuals in the Volleyball Community to source for sponsorship for the Federation”.