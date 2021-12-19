Offa VC defeated league leaders, Kano Pillars 3-1 (18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-26) in the men’s category of the ongoing final phase of the 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League in Abuja on Saturday.

Kano Pillars started the game on a bright note, winning the first set by 25-18 points but the young and energetic OFFA VC boys took the second, third and fourth sets to dent the title chance of Kano Pillars.

An elated head coach of OFFA VC, Suleiman Ajeigbe said it is a dream come true for a community club to beat an highly reputable team.

Ajeigbe revealed that he applied part of the coaching strategies taught by the resources person, Edosa Aye.

He said, ”I am very happy and honored to have achieve this in this league. We actually went back to rewatch all mistakes that we did in our previous matches and then we re-strategize and the results is what we got.

”Our previous matches, we have won and lost but today victory made it three wins and three loses,” he said.

He promised to give Nigeria Customs Service a good fight when both teams meet on Sunday.

He said, “Our next match is against Nigeria Customs Service on Sunday. We are ready for them because they are yet to lose any match in the second phase and by tomorrow the jinx will be broken God’s willing”.

Day 7 men’s results:

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria Immigration Service 1 v 3 Nigeria Correctional Service (21-25, 17-25, 25-21, 20-25)

NSCDC 3 v 0 COAS Spikers (25-21, 27-25, 25-21)

Nigeria Police Force 3 v 0 Sunshine Spikers (25-18, 25-15, 25-14)

UCEM VC 0 v 3 Nigeria Customs Service (18-25, 18-25, 19-25)

OFFA VC 3 v 1 Kano Pillars (18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-16)

Day 7 women’s results:

Nigeria Customs Service 3 v 0 COAS Spikers (25-21, 25-18, 25-21)

Nigeria Immigration Service 3 v 1 (25-22, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23)

Benue Queens 0 v 3 NSCDC (13-25, 17-25, 10-25)