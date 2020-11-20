By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Super Cup Top 8 National Volleyball championship will serve-off today following it approval by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

The ministry approval was contained in a memo signed by the acting director, Federal Elite Athletes Development (FEAD), Samuel Aduda to the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, (NVBF).

The 2020 Top 8 Volleyball Championship for both male and female will take centre stage at the Indoor Sports Hall in University of Ilorin, Kwara State from today to 29th November, 2020.

According to the memo obtained by LEADERSIHP Friday, the minister urged the federation to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 sports codes and protocols in other to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The statement reads in part:”I am directed to convey to you the minister’s approval for the Federation to organise the 2020 Top 8 National Volleyball Championship”. “You are to ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 sports codes and protocols during the championship”.

NVBF president, Engineer Musa Nimrod who commended the minister for giving the approval of the championship, called on the League Management Committee (LMC) to follow laid down rules.

He urged the League Management Committee to follow all COVID-19 laid down rules in line with the ministry’s directive”.

The chairman LMC, Professor Olatunde Morakinyo said the decision to hold the Super Cup is to ensure volleyball players participate in competitive tournament.

Professor Morakinyo revealed that after the ban was lifted on contact sports, members of the LMC decided on the fate of the league

He added that the Super Cup will help keep some players fit ahead of the National Sports Festival.