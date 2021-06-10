Veteran sports journalist and Executive Director News of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Suleiman Ahaziah, has vowed to lead a reconciliation move that will resolve the recent logjam in the FCT chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

Ahaziah stated this when the new executive committee of SWAN FCT-led by Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka paid him a solidarity visit in his office yesterday.

He expressed satisfaction with the elections that produced the Chidoka-led exco, saying it was only legally constituted and recognised.

“I congratulate Chidoka and other executive members for emerging victoriously after the rigorous election.

“I was personally involved in the entire process of the election. When I arrived, I saw three national officers including the secretary general, vice president and another national executive member who were around and monitored the election.

“Before then, there was proper presentation of secretariat and financial reports which is how it’s supposed to be.

“As the chairman of SWAN in Bauchi then, I have seen it all. I was among those who waded into the crisis that erupted in SWAN back in 1991. I was in Lagos and was part of those that brokered peace and ensured things had gone well,” he said.

On the current misunderstanding within SWAN FCT, the former SWAN official while promising to wade in however, enjoined the current leadership to open the door for those who had fallen off the radar to return to the fold.

Responding, SWAN FCT chairman, Comrade Chidoka thanked VON EDN for his steady support and assured that his administration would carry all SWAN members in the nation’s capital along at all times.

He then commended VON management for remaining focused and professional in its operations over the years.

Among those at VON’s corporate headquarters in Abuja were the Vice Chairman Salifu Usman, Secretary Ikenna Okonkwo, Financial Secretary Muhyideen Jimoh, Treasurer Ayodeji Makinde and Welfare offier Busayo Olowokere. Chinelo Ezekwe of Radio Nigeria was also part of the visit.