The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam has called on Nigerians to use their voting power to vote in leaders who would unite the country rather than the ones who will cause divisions.

The executive secretary admonished the citizens during a press conference in Lagos while on a mission to Lavis to cement a good relationship with all the shareholders of the commission.

According to him, anytime Nigeria is about to witness the change of government, there is always a crisis and tension.

“However, Nigerians, Christians and Muslims must learn how to bear with one another and share a fellowship amongst ourselves which is what the country needs now, rather than using faith, ethnicity or regions to divide the country.”

He explained that Nigeria is the big brother in the continent and if anything goes wrong, the neighbouring countries won’t be able to accommodate its people as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)?

“ So we must ensure that we have good leaders in power by using our voting right to vote for the best people who can unite and build us up as a nation rather than creating divisions, even though power comes from God, we can also play a part by using our vote wisely,” he added.

