The Victims Support Fund has donated N23 million to families of a former chief of army staff, late Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers who passed on in the May 21, 2021, Nigerian Air Force Air crash in Kaduna State.

The VSF team lead by the executive director, Prof. Nana Tanko on behalf of the chairman of the fund, L. Gen. T Y. Danjuma (rtd), made the cash donations to the families to help ameliorate their living conditions.

Tanko said the VSF chairman had approved the support to the families.

“The Victims Support Fund, under the chairmanship of General TY Danjuma has ensured the judicious management of its resources mobilised to provide succour to victims of terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria since 2015.

“The VSF supports multi-thematic interventions that cover infrastructural development; women economic empowerment; health care, education and protection; peacebuilding and research,” he said.

The representative of the Chief of Staff, Rear Admiral Abdul Biu Adamu, said he was personally touched by the gesture and love from the VSF for making the event a success.

“I know several efforts made to get the families of our deceased colleagues to witness the presentation of education support to the families and we appreciate this,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on behalf of the families, Mrs Olayinka said a major part of them was gone, but they appreciate the gesture from VSF and the armed forces which had kept checking on them.

She said the money they just received would go a long way to give their children the type of education their fathers would have wished them to have.