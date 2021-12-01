To commemorate World AIDS Day 2021, AIDS Health Foundation [AHF] is holding diverse commemorative live and virtual events in 45 countries to seek sustainable financing for HIV AIDS and refocus the world on the AIDS pandemic and people living with or affected by HIV globally.

The Foundation with the 2021 theme “AIDS: The Other Pandemic,” urged advocates around the world to join efforts in the fight against one of the deadliest infectious diseases in history, accounting for more than 36 million deaths.

It said the event will serve as reminders of the importance of access to HIV testing, prevention, and treatment.

Advocacy & Marketing Manager AHF Nigeria, Steve Aborisade said World AIDS Day is an auspicious occasion to remind the world of HIV AIDS. “For the past one year the world has been dealing with COVID-19 and it has taken attention from HIV AIDS which is still there killing people, and people still getting positive.

“This event is to remind people that HIV is still there. We are encouraging people to get tested and abstain from risky behaviours. HIV AIDS still needs attention and resources of the world.”

“We are carrying HIV testing today and providing more awareness to people especially the youths who are more vulnerable. We have trained some of the youths here to speak to their peers.”

AHF Nigeria Country Program Director, Dr. Echey Ijezie while addressing journalists said December 1 globally is World AIDS Day; a day set aside to remember those who have lost the fight against HIV AIDs, those living with AIDS and a day to celebrate partners and funders.

He said the 2021 WAD is particularly crucial for stakeholders to take stock and recommit to bridging the gaps left by COVID-19, adding that despite the pandemic, Nigeria was still able to make some significant gains of increasing the number of people on HIV AIDS treatment.

“According to the most recent UNAIDS statistics, 38 million people are living with HIV/AIDS worldwide, and in 2020 alone, 1.5 million people became newly infected with HIV. While millions of people today are accessing lifesaving antiretroviral therapy, millions more still desperately need it.

“However, gaps are noticeable within pediatrics and PMTCT programming, with children getting infected by their mothers. This is one key area stakeholders in Nigeria must do more to reverse the trend and also end inequality as part of the drive to achieving epidemic control of HIV/AIDS. Furthermore, significant attention needs to be given to sustainable funding for HIV/AIDS’’.

Ijezie while commending all partners and funders who have made it possible for many to be placed on treatments globally, said “For us at AHF, we are raising the awareness, knowing COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged the whole world. We want to draw the attention of the entire public not to forget the HIV issue that has been with us for over 40 years.

“We thank governments at all level, all stakeholders and funders for their commitments. We encouraging Nigerians to come forward for testing, as we push to end HIV AIDS pandemic. We want to end inequalities and ensure that there is sustainable financing for HIV AIDS.

He stated further that, “There’s an ongoing pandemic we should pay attention to. We want to end this pandemic. We are now on the last mile and confident that if full efforts is put together, we will end HIV AIDS pandemic.

“I urge everybody to know their status, and avoid risky behavior. Any risky behavior that pleases anyone at the risk of contracting HIV AIDS should be eliminated. We are looking at ensuring that people know their status, that is why we are creating awareness to say anyone that is positive should know it is not a dead sentence.”

The Foundation hosted two youths themed events, one at the Wuse Market in Abuja, spearheaded by adolescents, especially AHF Abuja Girls Act Chapter and other youth groups in a fun filled outreach to draw attention of young people to the challenges of HIV AIDS, and also impacting the needed knowledge needed to prevent themselves from the infection.

Assistant Coordinator, Girls Act, Loveth Awodi adviced Nigerians to take the test to know their status. “If you are HIV positive, you take the drugs, if you are negative, you protect yourself by using condoms or abstinence.”