Ahead of the Super Falcons clash with the Black Queens of Ghana on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, wife of Lagos state Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Friday paid a surprise visit to the Nigerian team during their training session at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos to motivate them for victory.

The Super Falcons had on Wednesday recorded a resounding two-goal victory against the Black Queens in their Women Africa Cup of Nations(WAFCON) qualifying fixture played in Lagos.

The governor’s wife who also urged Nigerians to continue to support the team to make the nation proud commended the team for their superlative performance against their opponents and urged them to repeat the feat in Ghana on Sunday.

“First of all, I want to say thank you for the wonderful work you are doing out there. Thank you to the Coaches, too. Thank you for your resounding victory against Ghana on Wednesday. We are proud of you and we will continue to encourage and support you.

“You have done well by winning the first leg and we need you to go out there on Sunday and ensure that you bring home the three points needed to secure your qualification for the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations holding in Morocco next year,” she said..

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, Sanwo-Olu said the girls must understand the need to continue to make the nation proud, adding that this would motivate others, especially the girl-child.

Responding, Super Falcons captain, Asisat Oshoala appreciated Mrs. Sanwo-Olu for the visit, saying it would go a long way to spur them to do their best and ensure victory in Ghana on Sunday.