By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets are to the final of the ongoing West African Football Union (WAFU) B Tournament in Lome, Togo after beating Burkina Faso 1-0 in their semifinal match, yesterday.

Victory means the Golden Eaglets are now not only eligible to battle for the tournament’s diadem on Wednesday, but have also joined the teams that have qualified for the 2021 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations holding in Morocco from March 13 to 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Emmanuel Papo scored the only goal of the match in 77th minute to give Nigeria, who also won the African championship in 2001 and 2007, the crucial ticket to Morocco 2021 AFCON.

Fatai Amoo’s wards started the competition on a shaky note losing by the odd goal to Cote d’Ivoire, but then were held to a 1-1 draw by Ghana in their second game in the three-team Group B.

They looked to be on their way home until Cote d’Ivoire trashed Ghana 3-1 to allow the Eaglets slip into the last four.