The General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF, Mohammed Sanusi has charged the national U-20 male team, Flying Eagles, who are preparing for the WAFU B U-20 Tournament billed for Benin Republic, to do Nigeria proud.

He gave charge when he paid an unscheduled visit to the team training camp in Abuja, yesterday.

Citing experiences of playing in African tournaments, Sanusi urged the players to be physically and mentally ready for the challenge ahead. “I must, first of all, congratulate you for being selected among all the players that came to try out for selection to represent Nigerian in the WAFU competition,” he said.

“You must use this as a springboard to show your coaches and Nigerians that it was not a mistake that you were picked to represent the country. I must warn you it will not be easy. You have to try your best to be mentally and physically ready for the matches because it will not be easy. You have to listen to your coaches and obey their instructions and most importantly, you must be disciplined at all times. You are not just representing yourselves and your families, but Nigerians who will look up to you to do the nation proud,” Sanusi added.

He also assured the players and officials that the Federation is totally behind them and will not relent in the area of their welfare. He stated that he was able to appraise the stadium where the games will take place and has also made sure all the necessary arrangements for the comfortable stay of the team in Benin Republic was sorted before he left.

“I was opportune to be in Cotonou for a CAF Confederations Cup game and I used the opportunity to check on arrangements made for you. Everything is sorted now and it is left for you to do us proud when the competition begins.

“The NFF is also working towards making sure all your entitlements due to you are settled. You must be focused on the task at hand while you can be rest assured of our total support,” he added.

The Flying Eagles who are in Group B will start their campaign against Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday at the Stade Charles de Gaulles in Porto Novo.