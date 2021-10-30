Versatile Afropop and R & B Singer, Wande Coal is out with a new single titled ‘Come My way’.

The song a near spiritual shaker is nostalgic, moving but refreshingly different from what his fans are used to.

Reasonating with lover of good music, the singer showed off the vocalist range and songwriting skills he had acquired over the years.

Come My Way is produced by Bruno and Screwface, who lent their sterling expertise to the song.

Born Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe, Wande Coal came onto the music scene when he got signed to Don Jazzy’s Mo’ Hits Records in 2006. Today, he has three albums to his name, with fan favourites as Iskaba, So Mi So, Again and Vex amassing millions in streams and a steady run on many African charts this year.

‘Come my Way’ continues to prove why Wande Coal is a force to be reckoned with in Nigerian music.

“It’s a happy song talking about the blessings coming my way even through difficult times,” said the singer.