A wanted armed robber in Ehime Mbano local government area of Imo State, Bugatti, has been gunned down by operatives of the State Police command.

Spokesman for Imo Police command, Michael Abattam, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Owerri, the state capital.

Local vigilante officials had sighted Bugatti and his two gang members in Nsu community, Ehime Mbano council area and quickly alerted the police on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon sighting the police, the gang opened fire and a gun battle ensued during which Bugatti was gunned down while the other two escaped with gunshot wounds.

Abattam said a stolen police chief revolver pistol was recovered from Bugatti, adding that it was one of the items carted away during the #EndSARS protests when the Ehime Mbano division was attacked by hoodlums.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has commenced by the police to nab the two fleeing wounded gang members and others.

The Police Commissioner, Rabiu Hussaini, has assured Imo people of the command’s commitment to ensure a crime-free state.